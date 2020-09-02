EFL ace on brink of transfer move as Newcastle, Aston Villa, Spurs jockey for success

Callum Wilson’s representatives have revealed that the striker will not be an AFC Bournemouth player for much longer and that he is on the brink of a move, as per Chronicle Live.

The forward could not help prevent the Cherries suffering from relegation from the Premier League, though, and could now be set to move away from the Vitality Stadium.

Indeed, those that are currently trying to get him a move are reportedly confident that something is going to happen in the near future, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all credited with an interest in him at present.

He’s a player of considerable talent in front of goal and has shown himself more than good enough to play in the Premier League, so let’s see where he ends up.

The Verdict

Bournemouth will hardly be surprised to see that Wilson is set to leave the side and it is probably something that they have been braced for all summer.

He is a good striker with goals in him and he’ll want to be playing for a club that will get him regular minutes and chances in front of goal.

Let’s see where he ends up, it shouldn’t be too long before we get an answer now.