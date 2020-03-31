EFL ace issues Sunderland verdict in discussion with supporters

Speaking to fans in an Instagram Q&A, Reading midfielder and frequent pundit Charlie Adam has revealed how much he has enjoyed playing at Sunderland over the years.

The Royals’ midfielder has enjoyed a turnaround in form under Mark Bowen after being frozen out at the club by former manager Jose Gomes.

Away from playing, though, he is often heard on stations like BBC Radio Five Live and he seems more than happy to share his view on various football matters with anyone.

Indeed, he covered a large variety of topics during his Q&A session with supporters, and one came up concerning the Black Cats.

Here’s how the exchange went:

The Verdict

Sunderland very much are a side that is out of place at the moment and they will be longing for the season to restart so they can try and earn themselves a play-off place at the very least in Sky Bet League One.

Adam is doubtless not alone in enjoying playing on Wearside given the size of the ground and the atmosphere that can be generated at the Stadium of Light and fans will just hope the good times aren’t too far away.