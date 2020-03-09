Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Effort and heart’, ‘Never shies away’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s important gesture

Sheffield Wednesday were hammered on Saturday as they were beaten 5-0 by an impressive Brentford side at Griffin Park.

The Owls were second best from the very first whistle, and their downward spiral continues under manager Garry Monk.

They’ve now won just once in their last ten Championship games, and after being third in December, Monk and his side have slipped down to 15th in the table.

At the end of the game, a lot was made out of a number of players avoiding clapping the fans after they had received boos from supporters at the full-time whistle.

One Wednesday player who did go over to the fans at the end of the game was winger Jacob Murphy. The 25-year-old made sure he clapped off the supporters and ensured that they got an ovation for the trip made to London.

Here’s how Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to the gesture made by loanee Murphy…

