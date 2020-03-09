‘Effort and heart’, ‘Never shies away’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s important gesture

Sheffield Wednesday were hammered on Saturday as they were beaten 5-0 by an impressive Brentford side at Griffin Park.

The Owls were second best from the very first whistle, and their downward spiral continues under manager Garry Monk.

They’ve now won just once in their last ten Championship games, and after being third in December, Monk and his side have slipped down to 15th in the table.

At the end of the game, a lot was made out of a number of players avoiding clapping the fans after they had received boos from supporters at the full-time whistle.

One Wednesday player who did go over to the fans at the end of the game was winger Jacob Murphy. The 25-year-old made sure he clapped off the supporters and ensured that they got an ovation for the trip made to London.

Here’s how Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to the gesture made by loanee Murphy…

Tbf to Murphy he's one of the only ones in last couple of months with anything about him — Mgmarra 🦉 (@MG_Marra) March 7, 2020

Him and Iorfa only two for me. Rest no good just dont want it — James Heeley (@gruffalo46) March 7, 2020

Murphy… got past that full back every time just no option after — Aaron🦉 (@aaron_swfc) March 7, 2020

#swfc Home from the shambles at Brentford, what annoys me most is that at FT some players and Monk walked off and didn’t acknowledge the supporters. Murphy did, it only papers over the cracks but without these fans the club would be nothing. Don’t forget that ..@Swfc — Simon Brunt (@brunty1867) March 7, 2020

Murphy is on loan and has shown more effort and heart than any other player over the past two months #swfc https://t.co/8LkHK1hJmk — Rob Andrews (@Rob_Andrews28) March 7, 2020

Fair play to jacob murphy. Only one that tries. #swfc — luke barnett (@barneyswfc) March 7, 2020

I would also say that he never shies away at the end of home games. Some of them are barely getting away from the centre circle on their ‘clap the supporters’ tour whilst Murphy does do the lap — Rich Woodward (@SheffWedFC1867) March 7, 2020

The only one that shows a bit of care and fight — james (@JamesOwl2006) March 7, 2020