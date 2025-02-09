Former Watford boss Aidy Boothroyd once claimed that Ben Foster was better than fellow Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar and while that suggestion has looked increasingly outlandish as the years have passed, there is no denying the Englishman's impact for the Hornets.

Foster first joined the club on loan during the 2005/06 campaign, playing 44 times in the Championship as the team earned promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

The goalkeeper kept 11 clean sheets and conceded 55 times, with Watford returning to the top flight for the first time since 2000.

While his second season ultimately led to relegation before returning to Old Trafford, Foster did eventually come back on a permanent basis in the summer of 2018.

Ben Foster - Watford league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals conceded (Clean sheets) 2005-06 44 51 (11) 2006-07 29 45 (6) 2018-19 38 59 (7) 2019-20 38 64 (9) 2020-21 23 17 (10) 2021-22 26 49 (4)

Boothroyd was Watford manager when the club gained promotion to the Premier League in 2006.

The coach claimed during that period that Foster was ready to supplant Van der Sar as first-choice in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

"He recognises the fact he's just a cog in the wheel. He works harder at his game and that's why I think he'll be a future Manchester United and England number one," said Boothroyd, via Sky Sports.

"I'm sure he will be back at Manchester United next season.

"He's better than Edwin van der Sar in my opinion, but then I'm not picking the Manchester United team.

"He is going to be the best goalkeeper in the world, I'm convinced of that."

That ultimately didn’t come to pass, with Foster unable to break into the first-team squad at Man United.

He eventually left on a permanent basis in 2010, moving to Birmingham City after being second and third-choice alongside Tomasz Kuszczak at Old Trafford.

Foster established himself as a Premier League calibre goalkeeper at St. Andrew’s, moving to West Brom after their relegation in 2011 before signing for Watford in 2018.

Ben Foster’s impressive Watford career

While he was unable to live up to the expectations set by Boothroyd, there is no denying that Foster ended up having a very credible career at a top-flight level.

His four years back at Vicarage Road saw him compete in the Premier League for three seasons, helping the club gain promotion straight away after they were relegated in 2020.

Foster was also a part of the Watford side that reached the FA Cup final in 2019 after the team had earned an impressive 11th-place finish in the Premier League.

Between his stints at Man United, Birmingham, West Brom, and Watford, the 41-year-old went on to make 390 appearances in the English top flight.

David James is the only Englishman to have played more times as a goalkeeper in the Premier League and Foster ranks ninth in total for that position in the competition’s history.

His stint at Wrexham in 2023, helping the Red Dragons gain promotion to League Two, was just the cherry on top of a very strong career at the highest level.

Bothroyd's bold Van der Sar, Foster claim was outlandish but the shot-stopper's impact at Vicarage Road, where he would tally up more than 2090 appearances, shouldn't be overlooked.