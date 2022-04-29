Edwards starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face MK Dons on Saturday

A victory for Plymouth Argyle over MK Dons on Saturday would likely see them secure a play-off place this campaign.

Argyle occupy sixth place at present, but are level on points with Wycombe Wanderers – Argyle have a better goal difference by two.

In theory then, a win for Argyle could still see them drop out of League One‘s top six, but that would take a big Wycombe win, and wins for Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Plymouth must focus on themselves first and foremost, though, and with that in mind, we thought we’d predict a potential Plymouth XI that boss Steven Schumacher could deploy for the visit of MK Dons.

After picking up a decent draw with Wigan Athletic in mid-week, we expect Schumacher to continue to deploy a very familiar formation.

We expect a 3-5-2 formation, with Michael Cooper in between the sticks for the home side.

In front of him, we expect an unchanged back three of Macauley Gillesphey, Dan Scarr and James Wilson.

We think Conor Grant could play on the left flank, meanwhile, with captain Joe Edwards in contention, we believe he could be thrown straight back into the starting line up for the match, given it’s importance.

In that instance, Ryan Sessegnon would miss out after some decent performances in recent weeks.

Up front, we expect top goalscorer Ryan Hardie to be partnered by Luke Jephcott, who scored against Wigan last weekend.