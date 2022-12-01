Edwards starts: The predicted Peterborough United XI to face Barnsley on Friday night

Peterborough United will be determined to deliver a positive response to the recent defeat that they suffered at the hands of Bristol Rovers when they host Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday.

Scott Sinclair scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Gas in the second-half of this aforementioned fixture.

Currently fourth in the League One standings, Posh will extend the gap between them and Barnsley to four points if they secure victory in front of their own supporters tomorrow.

Peterborough know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders as their opponents will be brimming with confidence heading into this meeting after winning their last three league fixtures.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at how Posh could line up against Barnsley…

Having deployed the 4-2-3-1 formation on a number of occasions this season, Grant McCann may opt to utilise this system on Friday.

Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom has claimed nine clean-sheets in all competitions during the current campaign and will be keen to add to this tally tomorrow.

Frankie Kent will be partnered in the heart of defence by Ronnie Edwards who missed Peterborough’s FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury Town last weekend due to suspension.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in League One, Edwards will be tasked with providing some cover in his centre-back role for Bergstrom.

By producing an assured display against Barnsley, the 19-year-old could potentially help his side secure all three points.

Dan Butler and Nathan Thompson will feature in the full-back positions while Jeando Fuchs is set to be accompanied in central midfield by Jack Taylor.

Harrison Burrows is set to play in a more advanced central role in this particular fixture.

Meanwhile, Kwame Poku and Joe Ward will feature in the wide positions.

Ward, who has provided eight direct goal contributions in League One this season, returned to full training earlier this week and thus could be included in the club’s starting eleven on Friday.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to lead the line for Peterborough.

The striker has scored an impressive total of 12 goals in the third-tier this season and will unquestionably be confident in his ability to cause issues for Barnsley’s defenders.

