Burnley remain in a strong position to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The Clarets are on the hunt to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking, and have been impeccable from a defensive standpoint to give themselves the best chance of winning as many games as possible.

The Lancashire outfit managed to recently register a remarkable 13 straight clean sheets in the second tier, becoming the specialists of shutting teams out.

Scott Parker’s men have also shown their efficiency in front of goal despite some struggles at points, with the hope that things will click at both ends of the pitch at the right time to sneak into one of the top two spots.

Despite not knowing where Burnley will be playing their football next season as of yet, Football League World details the dream summer transfer window Burnley could have if they became a Premier League team once again.

4 IN: Marcus Edwards

The first dream signing through the door at Turf Moor would be winger Marcus Edwards on a permanent deal, who has been a sensational addition in the winter window on loan.

Despite not recording the amount of attacking contributions he would have liked since arriving, Edwards has been such a danger man out wide, normally having opposition teams doubling up on him in an attempt to nullify his qualities, but in turn this has helped the likes of Connor Roberts and Jaidon Anthony get more time and space on the ball to showcase their abilities.

A feared presence on the flanks, Burnley possess a £10 million option to buy should they return to the Premier League, and supporters will be hopeful the club will exercise this to see if he can make the step-up to the Premier League, should promotion be achieved.

3 IN: Jaidon Anthony

Likewise, Jaidon Anthony has been a revelation in a Burnley shirt, becoming a firm favourite under Scott Parker since arriving on loan from top-flight outfit Bournemouth.

The loanee has been a consistent starter since reuniting with Parker, with such regular playing time helping to get the best out of his game.

A livewire on the left flank, Anthony has been a menace and added fear into opposition defenders, using his speed and unpredictability to score as well as create bundles of chances.

Giving the Clarets every opportunity to be more free-flowing going forward, Burnley also have the option to make Anthony’s stay in Lancashire a permanent one, and it will be intriguing to see if he can become an established Premier League player in an environment that seemingly suits him down to the ground.

2 OUT: Luca Koleosho

For outgoings, Burnley may consider parting ways with Italian international Luca Koleosho, who in contrast, has been out of favour during Scott Parker’s early reign.

A reduction in playing time in the Championship has led to speculation of Koleosho’s future, with native side Torino the latest club to be linked to secure his services.

Over the past 12 months, German giants Bayern Munich placed the attacker on their list of players to replace Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry.

Last summer, Koleosho was also tipped for a return to the Premier League with Wolves, but the Black Country outfit moved on after deeming his £40 million asking price too expensive.

With Koleosho still possessing a lot of talent and potential, Burnley could eye the Italian as a priority sell to help boost further investment into the squad to help them compete better than they did in their last top-flight stint.

1 OUT: Lyle Foster

Rounding off the list is forward Lyle Foster, who has frustrated the Burnley faithful with inconsistent runs of form and multiple injury issues.

According to Capology, Foster is estimated to be scooping £32,500 per week at Turf Moor, making him the fifth-highest earner at the club, but the South African’s inability to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis has left questions over whether he is effective enough to fight for a place in the Premier League setup.

Lyle Foster's Burnley FC league stats (Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 (Premier League) 24 5 3 22/23 (Championship) 11 1 0

Despite his struggles in front of goal, a Foster sale could generate some crucial funds, with Ipswich Town linked with a £25 million move last summer for the forward, which didn’t materialise.