Luton Town are in a real mess, and could be in serious trouble if something does not change soon.

The former Premier League side who came so close from not being just a one-season wonder last time out are looking exactly like that now.

Luton have come back down to the Championship like an anchor being thrown from a ship. They aren't at the bottom of the league, but they are dangerously close to the bottom three considering how many games have gone by.

The confusing thing is that the Hatters still have many of the playing staff that they had in the Premier League. The lack of a Ross Barkley in midfield obviously doesn't help. Other than that, though, it's mostly the same team.

That's where the blame that is being placed at Rob Edwards' feet comes into it. The way he wants his team to play left them open in the top flight (conceding the second most goals in the league, last season), and they are being punished even more so now.

Related Luton Town: International break can be best or worst thing for Rob Edwards right now Rob Edwards is a man under pressure at Luton Town, but the international break could've come at a perfect time for him.

Take their 5-1 loss against Middlesbrough, for example. So many times, Michael Carrick's men had good chances on the counter-attack. That has become a reoccurring issue for them.

But what if it's not only Edwards' fault? The players have to shoulder some of the blame. They are low on confidence, and need something to get them right again. Could it be a change in management, or could it be done by a fresh injection of new players in January?

If the Luton board opt for that second option, then these two players should be ones for them to look at.

Ronnie Edwards

It's certain that Luton need help defensively. Having Tom Lockyer out for so long has been a big blow for this team, and they need more depth to be able to call on at the back.

Ronnie Edwards, an England under-21 defender with Championship that is renowned for his passing, would make a great addition to this Town side in January.

He has the ability to play those long, direct passes into the big strikers that Edwards likes his defenders to do, but he's also got the mobility to play in a high-pressing system.

The 21-year-old would only be available on loan as he joined Southampton from Peterborough United this summer for an initial fee of £3 million, but his lack of game time for the struggling Saints could open up a temporary opportunity at Kenilworth Road, if they like the look of him.

Adama Camara

Losing Barkley was always going to leave a big gap in the middle of Luton's team. His abilities in both directions (attacking and defending) were, cumulatively, second to none compared to others in the squad.

Luton did make additions in the middle of the pitch - Tom Kraus, Shandon Baptiste and Lamine Dabo - but they could still do with another commanding box-to-box midfielder. Adama Camara could be that option.

The 28-year-old Paris FC player ranks extremely highly among midfielders outside of Europe's top five leagues for important stats, like non-penalty xG, expected assists, take-ons and tackles made.

Adama Camara's stats Stat (per 90) Figure Percentile rank Non-penalty xG 0.14 90 Expected assists (xA) 0.11 75 Pass completion 86.7% 83 Successful take-ons 1.33 91 Touches in the attacking penalty area 2.47 91 Progressive passes received 3.7 84 Tackles 3.47 97 Interceptions 1.43 79 Blocks 1.72 88 Source: FBref - data taken from the previous 365 days

That sort of do it all midfielder is something that Luton have been missing. They would need to buy Camara if they want him, though, as his contract expires in the summer of 2027, according to Capology.