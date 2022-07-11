Edwards, Sandgaard, friendly win: The latest Charlton Athletic news headlines you might have missed

Charlton Athletic have already had a busy summer transfer window as Ben Garner looks to shape his squad ahead of the League One season.

The Addicks finished the previous campaign 13th in the table under Johnnie Jackson.

But Garner has arrived as the latest managerial appointment, who will be aiming to bring the club closer to the promotion places.

It was a difficult year for the club as they finished 24 points adrift of the play-off places, so bridging that gap will be the aim over the next 12 months.

Ryan Edwards pursuit

The Addicks are looking into the possible signing of Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards.

It has been reported that the third tier side are aiming to add a left-sided defender to an already new-look backline.

The likes of Eoghan O’Connell, Madela Egbo, Steven Sessegnon and Joe Wollacott have already been added to the squad.

But a move for Edwards could yet come to fruition, as the club looks to find a replacement for Akin Famewo, who signed for rivals Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the window from parent club Norwich City.

Sandgaard plays down transfer activity

The club’s owner has claimed that he is not expecting any imminent incoming transfer deals.

Five new additions have already been made this summer, with Conor McGrandles also signing to the team.

Despite being pleased with those new additions, Thomas Sandgaard isn’t expecting any other fresh faces to arrive in the immediate future.

Instead, outgoings will take up a greater focus as Garner looks to shape a squad suited to his more possession-based style of play.

Garner reflects on friendly win

Charlton earned a comfortable 6-1 victory over Dartford at Princes Park at the weekend.

This was the club’s first pre-season friendly ahead of the upcoming campaign, and it was Garner’s first chance to get a close-up of his squad in action.

A full 120 minutes were played in order to ensure every member of the 22-man squad earned 60 minutes of playtime under their belt, showing the importance being put on getting everyone up to full fitness this summer.