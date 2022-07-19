Edwards on exits, first friendly win, Dennis update: The latest Watford news headlines you might have missed

Watford are preparing for life back in the Championship with their pre-season training now well underway.

The season starts later this month as the Hornets kick-off with a big clash against Sheffield United on August 1.

Rob Edwards has been installed as the team’s new manager having replaced Roy Hodgson.

It was an unsuccessful stint back in the Premier League, but the 39-year old will be aiming for his side to compete at the top of the second division.

Edwards hints at exits

It has been a summer of transition at the club, with a number of new recruits already arriving at Vicarage Road.

However, with the club still targeting another few additions, Edwards has warned that departures will be likely between now and the end of the window.

The Watford boss claimed that a couple of homegrown players are being looked at, but that room will need to be made in the squad in order to make more signings.

There are currently 32 senior players in the squad with the season set to start in under two weeks.

So departures will be necessary to avoid building a bloated first team.

First pre-season win

Watford’s pre-season continued with a first win for Edwards since taking over the club.

A 4-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers saw the team deploy a 3-4-3 formation, perhaps indicating how the team will likely line up on the opening day fixture against Sheffield United.

This was the fourth friendly the club has played in their pre-season preparations.

Rey Manaj came on in the second half for a first run out with his new teammates following his arrival from Barcelona, but there was no sighting of Vakoun Bayo just yet.

Newcastle interest in Dennis

Newcastle United are weighing up their options as they look to strengthen the team’s attack ahead of the new Premier League season.

It was initially reported that Eddie Howe had been offered the chance to sign either Maxwel Cornet of Burnley, or Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis.

But further details have emerged suggesting that the Magpies’ boss would prefer a move for the Nigerian international.

Dennis scored 10 and assisted six goals in the top flight last season, which has earned him a £20 million valuation this summer.

That could be enough to see Newcastle go into the market to make their interest in the forward concrete.