‘Edwards is the one’ – Which Bristol City youngster are you most excited about? – Fan’s Voice

Bristol City have built up a reputation of developing young players over the course of the last few years.

You only have to look at the matchday squad in the 3-1 win at Middlesbrough in midweek to see the number of talented homegrown players who have made the grade at Ashton Gate.

Ryley Towler, Zak Vyner, Antoine Semenyo and Max O’Leary were all named in the squad – four players who have all come through the ranks in BS3 and will undoubtedly have a bright future ahead of them.

Who could be next to break through at Ashton Gate, though? Who could be the next to thrive under Gary Probert and Alex Ball’s tutelage?

Football League World’s Bristol City fan pundit, Kory Cook, has offered his thoughts on the club’s future stars, tipping Owura Edwards to make an impact.

He said: “We have a number of young lads ready and raring to go, Antoine Semenyo and Saikou Janneh to name just a couple, but Owura Edwards is the one I’m really excited about.

“He’s exactly what I like in a winger: quick, direct, skillful and has an eye for goal. He actually reminds me a lot of Riyad Mahrez when he first burst onto the scene under Pearson at Leicester, so i think he may establish himself in the team under Nigel.”

The 19-year-old has had a taste of first-team football in the EFL this season, spending time on loan at Grimsby and scoring one goal in 20 games for the Mariners, chipping in with five assists.

Our verdict:

It’s interesting to hear Kory’s thoughts on Edwards and he looks to be an exciting player.

He was a bright spark for Grimsby earlier this season before being recalled by City, and has since made two appearances for the Robins.

He would have learnt a lot from being out on loan, and getting that experience of first-team football, no matter how brief it may have been, would have beneficial for him.