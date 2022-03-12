Edwards in: Is this Peterborough United’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

It has been a rather challenging season for Peterborough United so far.

Following their promotion from League One at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Posh have somewhat struggled to re-establish themselves in the second-tier.

Having seen Darren Ferguson resign to be replaced by Grant McCann earlier this year, the club still sit bottom of the Championship table, some seven points from safety.

There have however, been some positive moments from individual Posh players from time to time this season, and injuries have not helped their cause.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at who we think makes up Peterborough’s best XI on paper, when every member of their squad is fully fit.

In goal, Steven Benda had done well to establish himself between the posts for Peterborough since joining on loan from Swansea, and would surely still have that place in McCann’s current XI were it not for injury.

Ronnie Edwards has been something of a breakthrough figure for Peterborough in the past year or so with some eye-catching defensive performances, that have seen him linked with some of the top Premier League teams.

That earns him a spot as part of a central defensive three alongside the experienced Nathan Thompson, and Frankie Kent.

Harrison Burrows and the long-serving Joe Ward take up the wide roles in midfield, which they have filled for much of the season.

Meanwhile, Jeandro Fuchs has impressed since arriving in the January transfer window from Dundee United, meaning he takes on one of the central midfield position.

The other one of those roles goes to captain Ollie Norburn, who has applied himself well for the Posh, despite the speculation that surounded his future during the January transfer window.

Further forward, exciting young talent Kwame Poku has shown that he has the potential to make things happen for Posh, meaning he is handed the attacking midfield role.

Upfront, it is Johnson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott, Peterborough’s two top scorers so far this season, who lead the line.