Edward McGinty’s first words after sealing permanent move to Oxford United

Edward McGinty has revealed that he is excited to get started at Oxford United after sealing a permanent move to the club.

As confirmed by Oxford’s official website, the goalkeeper has joined the League One outfit for an undisclosed fee from Sligo Rovers.

McGinty is set to remain at the Kassam Stadium until at least 2025 after signing an initial three-year deal with the U’s.

Oxford have the option to extend McGinty’s stay for another 12 months due to a clause included in his contract.

A product of Sligo’s youth academy, the shot-stopper established himself as a key player during his time at the club.

As well as making 95 league appearances for Rovers, McGinty also represented the Irish side in the Europa Conference League.

The 22-year-old will now be looking to force his way into contention for a place in Oxford’s side for their clash with Derby County on July 30th.

Making reference to his switch, McGinty has admitted that manager Karl Robinson played a key role in his decision to join the U’s.

Speaking to the club’s website, McGinty said: “I was aware there were a few clubs showing interest but I left all that to other people and just focussed on playing my football and doing my best in every game.

“Then when I heard of Oxford’s interest and I saw the way they looked after Luke McNally when he came from Ireland, I saw the facilities and as soon as I spoke to the Manager and heard the plans they have for the club, I knew I wanted to come here.

“It is a big step, moving away from home and settling in at a new club, but that’s exciting and all I want to do now is get started and do my best to make the most of this opportunity.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a good long-term investment by Oxford as McGinty has plenty of time left in his career to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Having kept 27 league clean-sheets for Sligo, the shot-stopper will be hoping to prevent Oxford’s opponents from scoring on a regular basis in the upcoming campaign.

McGinty’s arrival could force fellow keepers Jack Stevens and Simon Eastwood to step up their performance levels.

When he is given the opportunity to impress in League One, McGinty will need to showcase his talent in order to boost his chances of featuring week-in, week-out for Oxford.