Edun starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Wigan in the FA Cup on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers ended 2021 with an incredible run of form that has bolstered their promotion credentials.

A 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town on January 2 ended a six-game winning run that has seen the club fly into second place in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s side is only three points off league leaders Bournemouth. However, third-place Fulham are just another point behind but with two games in hand.

Ben Brereton-Diaz has been the standout player, as he became the first Blackburn player to score 20 goals in a season since Alan Shearer in 1995-96.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup offers a chance to build momentum and gain even greater confidence this weekend.

They visit Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Saturday for a 3pm kickoff.

It is likely that Mowbray will try to rotate the squad to keep legs fresh for their promotion challenge. However, injury and Covid-19 concerns means it won’t be possible to field a completely second string squad.

Don’t expect to see the man of the moment Brereton-Diaz, with a chance for Harry Chapman to instead lead the line.

Mowbray will likely maintain his back three system that has brought such recent success.

There will also likely be a chance for Aynsley Pears in goals, in place of Thomas Kaminski.

Harry Pickering is out with a hamstring injury, according to Mowbray, so he will miss out this weekend. In his place, Tayo Edun will likely slot in.

Overall, there could be up to six changes in total to the side that drew with Huddersfield. That includes an entire new frontline, to boot.