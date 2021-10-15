Edun starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Coventry City on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers host Coventry City on Saturday aiming to get their form back on track after the international break and pick up all three points against their high-flying opponents.

Tony Mowbray’s side had been enjoying a strong start to the campaign and were sat inside the top-six in the Championship after their 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City.

However, Rovers have since suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship against Huddersfield Town and Blackpool to drop down to 8th place ahead of their return to action after the international break.

It is vital that Blackburn get their form heading back in the right direction and that they do not allow the early momentum they have built up this season to just fizzle out.

Coventry will provide a major test for Blackburn on Saturday, with the Sky Blues arguably the surprise package in the league so far this term.

That comes with them currently sat in third place in the table. That is after they secured a remarkable 4-1 win against Fulham last time out.

There are some injury, fitness and illness concerns for Blackburn heading into the game and that could impact the way that Mowbray sets his side up against the Sky Blues.

With that in mind, we take a look at the potential starting XI Mowbray could decide to field against Coventry…

It is going to be a very difficult one for Mowbray to select who should be included in his starting line-up against Coventry.

The likes of Tyrhys Dolan and Harry Pickering are doubts through illness and they add to the other injury issues that Rovers are facing at the moment.

In goal, Thomas Kaminski will be highly likely to keep his place in the side and he will be aiming to try and record what would be just his third clean sheet of the campaign to date against the Sky Blues.

At right-back, Ryan Nyambe is thought to be ready to make a return to action and that could come at a crucial time to bolster the options available to Mowbray.

While Tayo Edun might get the chance to make his first start for Blackburn given Pickering’s illness issues in the week.

At the heart of the defence, Daniel Ayala has also had issues during the week but if he is fit enough to feature then you would expect him to do so. While Darragh Lenihan could provide a major boost for Blackburn with the defender thought to also be ready to return to action.

Both Lewis Travis and Joe Rothwell are likely to keep their places in the side at the base of Blackburn’s midfield against Coventry and they will need to deliver strong performances to help Rovers get anything from the game. While John Buckley should also keep his place in the number ten role.

Mowbray has major issues upfront and in the wide positions, with Ben Brereton Diaz ruled out due to his national team involvements with Chile and Gallagher’s potential injury issues.

However, if Gallagher is fit enough to then you would expect him to start. While there might also be a chance for Reda Kharda to start as well.

Danny Butterworth could get the chance to make a start for Blackburn upfront with Dolan’s illness issues throughout the week.