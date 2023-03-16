Former Arsenal forward Eduardo has said he has not ill-feeling towards Martin Taylor for the tackle that broke his leg.

Birmingham were hosting Arsenal in the Premier League with the Gunners in the title fight at the time, 15 years ago.

However, the match was seriously overshadowed by a horrible injury that Eduardo sustained during the game, after a poor challenge from Martin Taylor.

The then-Blues player obviously did not mean to cause such an injury to the striker but sometimes these things do happen in football, and then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said that Taylor should never play football again.

The Birmingham player received a straight red card and was suspended and was clearly devastated at what he had done, with him visiting Eduardo in hospital after he'd had surgery, with him also sending an email to Arsenal wishing the best for the forward.

Indeed, all these years on, Eduardo has revealed he has no bad feeling towards Taylor, stating that the incident, unfortunately, can happen in football.

Speaking to Betway, via Birmingham Live, he said:

“The tackle from Martin Taylor is a delicate subject, and in the past I haven’t really liked talking about it, but it has been 15 years now so I’m more comfortable talking about it.

“It was a serious injury, and after it happened I was taken to the hospital for surgery. I received messages that he came to visit me but I don’t remember as I was in the process of post-surgery, I was in and out. I vaguely remember what happened at that time.

“I remember a year later when I returned to the pitch, the club told me that he sent an email to the club wishing me the best of luck and that he was happy to see me play again.

“Towards Taylor, I have no regrets or anything bad to say about him. These things can happen to any athlete, to any football player and sometimes you get these injuries.

“I have no ill-feeling towards him, he’s a human being like everyone else and these things happen. I can’t say it was his fault and I have nothing bad to say against him.”

The Verdict

It was a nasty accident but thankfully Eduardo made his playing return in due course and it's clear that it has not left him with any negative emotions towards Taylor.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, of course, but both will remember it likely for as long as they live, and at least both have been able to move on without further bad feeling.