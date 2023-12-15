Highlights Southampton's 13-game unbeaten run continues with a 1-1 draw against Coventry City.

The draw doesn't help Southampton's promotion hopes as they now sit 12 points behind Ipswich Town in second place.

Southampton must target a win against Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's to get back on track.

Southampton were able to maintain their 13-game unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw away to Coventry City on Wednesday evening, as Samuel Edozie cancelled out Haji Wright's strike to take a share of the spoils back to Hampshire.

While the Saints continued their undefeated streak with a point, it does them no good in the race for promotion as other results meant they now sit 12 points behind Ipswich Town in second, and are now just six points inside the play-off places.

Therefore, Russell Martin's side must target a return to winning ways at St Mary's - where they have won four on the bounce - against Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn Rovers outfit.

Predicted Southampton XI to face Blackburn Rovers

Tomasson's men will provide Southampton with an extremely difficult test on Saturday afternoon, as Rovers got back on track in midweek with a 2-1 victory over Bristol City on Tuesday.

In what is the first meeting between the sides since a 3-0 victory for the Lancashire outfit in the Premier League back in April 2005, the Championship's two highest scorers go head-to-head, with Sammie Szmodics and Adam Armstrong scoring 26 league goals between them.

With that in mind, here is FLW's predicted XI for Southampton.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

The Republic of Ireland international looks set to continue his run of featuring in every Championship game so far this season. Bazunu and his backline also head into this game with the added motivation of continuing a streak of home clean sheets which began in victories against Bristol City and Cardiff.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Another ever-present follows in the form of Walker-Peters, who has been an integral figure in Martin's system since taking the job on in the summer.

The former Tottenham man's athleticism and speed are a key component, proven by his two goals and assists so far this term.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Continuing with an unchanged defensive line, Jan Bednarek follows suit.

The 54-time Poland international has put together a string of consistent performances of late, echoed by the fact his SofaScore rating in the past five games hasn't dropped below an average of 7.0. He also has an average of 6.9 balls recovered per 90 in his 19 league appearances.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis will continue to build up his rapport with Bednarek in the upcoming encounter, having played as a centre-back duo for the last five consecutive games.

The Manchester City loanee has also been responsible for allowing Southampton's patchy defensive record to not get worse - as they've conceded the most out of the current top six outfits. This includes an average of 3.6 clearances per game.

LB: Ryan Manning

The Irishman who followed his current boss from South Wales to the South Coast completes the unchanged defensive quintet.

Much like Walker-Peters, the 27-year-old has been a useful weapon in both defence and attack, although his two assists currently show an underperformance in xA, of which his currently stands at 3.03. Manning has also only been dribbled past 0.6 times on average across the 19 league games which he's featured in.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone will once again feature in the more defensive role of a Saints midfield which has missed the box-to-box nouse of Flynn Downes through illness recently.

The Ireland international has also shown moments of creative quality with three goals and a further assist, and will be key in a game which includes a fascinating midfield battle.

CM: Shea Charles

The former Manchester City youngster has impressed during his first season of second-tier football which will continue this weekend.

Although he remains without a goal or assist, the 20-year-old has kept Martin's possession-based style ticking along nicely in games, with a passing accuracy of 89% across the campaign.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

The former Celtic man has added a well-balanced mix of tenacity and creativity to this side throughout the campaign, and could prove pivotal in this fixture.

Across the season, Southampton have averaged 2.1 big chances per 90. However, Armstrong has created four single-handedly, alongside 2 goals and one assist. To prove his tenacity, he has also averaged 10.2 fouls per game.

RW: Ryan Fraser

The experienced winger came on to great effect at the CBS Arena, allowing the Saints to play with more natural width as he and Samuel Edozie replaced Che Adams and Shea Charles.

Fraser will also be eager to add to crucial late away goals at Hull and Millwall earlier in the campaign with a first St Mary's goal, with that accolade so far proving elusive.

ST: Adam Armstrong

As well as battling it out with Szmodics in terms of this season's scoring charts, Adam Armstrong also faces off against the club he departed for the South Coast back in 2021.

Rovers fans will be all too aware of his strengths in front of goal, having done so 64 times for their side. He comes into this encounter off the back of 10 G+A from the Saints' previous eight games.

LW: Samuel Edozie

Edozie was on the scoresheet for the first time in just under three months with the equaliser in the West Midlands, supplying a neat finish which flew past Brad Collins in the Sky Blues net.

After being utilised as a substitute in recent games, the England youth international will hope that his goal has done enough to claim a starting berth against Blackburn.