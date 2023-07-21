Highlights Edouard Michut could be open to a potential move to Leeds United, as the midfielder believes it could fit his style of play.

It is unlikely that Michut is in PSG's plans, which could give Leeds a boost in their pursuit of the player.

Leeds United would surely be an attractive destination for Michut, as they have a strong squad and are favorites for promotion, but playing time needs to be considered before the player makes this potential move.

PSG midfielder Edouard Michut is "open-minded" about a potential move to Leeds United this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Sunderland and endured a mixed spell there, recording 28 appearances in all competitions for Tony Mowbray's side.

Considering the Black Cats participated in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the play-offs, the youngster may be disappointed with that total but he shone at times and arguably did enough to seal a permanent switch to the Stadium of Light.

But the Black Cats opted against recruiting him permanently in the end and with this, he potentially remains available for a move away from the French capital.

Is Edouard Michut in PSG's plans?

The 20-year-old is not believed to be in the Ligue 1 giants' plans and that's a boost for the Whites who are keen to lure him to Elland Road.

This doesn't come as a shock considering the existing options they have - and Luis Enrique will be looking to put his stamp on the squad anyway.

Michut looks set to be one of the victims of that, with his potential sale likely to increase his current side's summer transfer budget as they look to replace Lionel Messi, who has decided to make the switch to the United States.

What did Dean Jones say about Edouard Michut's stance on a move to Leeds United?

The Whites have a good opportunity to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking considering their squad is still very strong at this stage.

And Michut believes this potential switch to Elland Road could be a good fit for him.

That's according to insider Jones, who said: "Michut would offer something a bit different to Leeds and he is open-minded about the move as it could fit his style of play.

"He could have stayed at Sunderland but he wasn’t getting on the ball enough and at Leeds, a side we have to expect will dominate games, would give him more opportunity to get on the ball and make things happen.

"He has a nice bit of creation about him and what he lacks in experience he makes up for in technical quality.

"I think he would be a really good addition to the squad as they are going to need various tools for different types of games and, in the middle, it does seem like they are light of someone who can bring what he can.

"Leeds do have limitations in terms of their spending in the Championship this season and this could be an astute addition."

Should Edouard Michut be open to a move to Leeds United?

Leeds will be an attractive destination for many players at this point.

Daniel Farke is a proven winner at this level and has won promotion multiple times, so there could be a chance for Michut to play in the top flight during the 2024/25 campaign.

That will be attractive for the midfielder who will be keen to play at the highest level, even during the early stages of his career.

And with the squad they have, the Whites look to be one of the favourites for promotion regardless of which manager they have in charge.

Playing time needs to be discussed though - because a move to Elland Road wouldn't benefit him if he isn't going to start regularly.