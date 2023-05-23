Sunderland's first season back in the Championship after four years away was certainly eventful as a late surge of results saw them climb into the play-off spots on the final day of the campaign.

Unfortunately though, despite the hard work on the pitch and the recruitment off-field, the Wearsiders were unable to make it to Wembley as they were downed over two legs in the semi-final by Luton Town - regardless though it was a brave effort from a young, injury-hit squad of players.

One of last summer's exciting signings was Edouard Michut, who had played eight times for French giants Paris Saint-Germain at senior level, but opted to join the Black Cats on loan for the 2022-23 season.

Despite taking a short while to bed into the team, Michut featured 25 times in the Championship with a mixture of starts and substitutes appearances, with his only goal coming at home in a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

What is the latest on Edouard Michut's situation?

Following the play-off defeat against Luton, Michut's future was unclear but seemingly in Sunderland's hands - but we now know what is happening with the young Frenchman.

As first reported by Sky Sports on Tuesday morning, the Black Cats were not taking up the option to turn Michut's time at the club into a permanent stay, with the player himself wanting to go back to PSG and assess his options.

Sunderland were seemingly happy to oblige with that, perhaps with the imminent arrival of Jobe Bellingham in mind, but there is also interest from Premier League outfit Fulham in Michut that could be playing a factor.

And not long after, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed the Sky Sports claims and that Michut would not be staying at the club, wishing him well for the future following his appearances in their run to the play-offs.

What has Edouard Michut said to Sunderland?

Clearly a man of very few words, Michut has issued a short response to Sunderland's announcement on Instagram that he will be heading back to PSG, saying "Thank you for everything" to the Wearsiders.

In fairness, Michut did pen a message last week expressing his gratitude to the club, but at the time the status of his potential full-time switch to Sunderland had not been made public.

For now though his time at the Stadium of Light is over, and it's certainly one that Michut will likely not forget in a hurry.