Sunderland midfielder Edouard Michut has thanked Black Cats fans for his new chant after last night's "good result" against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Michut came off the bench in the second half to help the visitors secure a hard-fought goalless draw away at the Championship leaders - becoming the first team to stop Vincent Kompany's side scoring at home this season.

It was a special game for the young Frenchman as his new chant, which is to the tune of 'Just Can't Get Enough’, was debuted both in the away end and in the concourses.

What did Edouard Michut make of his new chant?

Michut was clearly impressed by the new chant as he took to Twitter after the game - thanking the travelling supporters and hailing his side's "good result" at Turf Moor.

As impressive as the draw away against the Clarets was, it could mean that they end the weekend nine points adrift of the play-off places with just seven games to cut the gap.

Will Sunderland sign Edouard Michut permanently?

The PSG loanee continues to impress in a Black Cats shirt and you have to feel that they will look to sign him - as long as a reasonable deal can be agreed.

Sunderland do have the option to make the loan deal permanent in the summer and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that it will cost them €2.5 million (£2.2m) rather than the €5 million (£4.4m) previously claimed.

Tony Mowbray has revealed that the decision is out of his hands and in those of the club chiefs, suggesting it could come down to whether they feel Michut can generate a sizeable profit.