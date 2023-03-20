PSG loanee Edouard Michut has thanked the Sunderland fans for their support ahead of the international break.

The Black Cats head into the Championship hiatus on the back of a 1-1 draw against fellow play-off hopefuls Luton Town - a good result considering the Hatters' impressive away record but one that leaves them seven points away from the top six.

Injuries have hampered Sunderland's hopes of reaching the play-offs in their first season back in the second tier but have meant opportunities for a few younger players further down the pecking order such as Michut.

The 20-year-old Frenchman joined on a season-long loan from PSG in the summer, which is thought to include an option to buy, and had to bide his time for regular opportunities.

The injury to Corry Evans has given him his chance, with Michut regularly partnering Dan Neil in central midfield, and the youngster has produced some impressive displays.

He appears to be enjoying playing in front of such a committed fan base and took to Twitter to thank supporters ahead of the international break.

Sunderland's first game back sees them head to Turf Moor to take on Championship leaders Burnley on Friday the 31st of March.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, it will cost Sunderland €2.5 million (£2.19m) to sign Michut permanently if they're not promoted and €5 million (£4.37m) if they are.

Fulham are said to also have been monitoring the young midfielder, which could be a spanner in the works if the Black Cats are keen to make the loan permanent in the upcoming window.

The Verdict

As gutting as it has been for the Black Cats to lose Evans, whose experience has been really missed in the centre of the park, the fact it's allowed Michut more opportunities to impress is certainly a positive.

The 20-year-old looks like a player with a bright future and is clearly loving getting to play in front of the Black Cats fans week after week.

It remains to be seen whether the North East club will look to make the loan permanent in the summer but you do feel it would be a shrewd bit of business.

There have been Premier League links already, which suggests it would be a sound investment - though they may want to invest the funds elsewhere.