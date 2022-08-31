Edouard Michut makes “unbelievable” Stadium of Light claim after swapping PSG for Sunderland

Edouard Michut has paid tribute to the “unbelievable” atmosphere at The Stadium of Light, after completing his move to Sunderland from PSG.

The midfielder was present for the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat to Norwich at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, when a switch to the Championship club from the French champions looked imminent.

But despite a setback in talks between the two clubs being reported earlier this week, an agreement has now been reached to allow the deal to go through.

It has been confirmed that the 19-year-old has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy, which is reported to be worth around €5million.

Are these 20 statements about former Sunderland players true or false?

1 of 20 Grant Leadbitter retired from playing after leaving Sunderland in 2021? True False

Having completed that move, it now seems as though Michut is relishing the prospect of playing in front of the Black Cats home crowd, and to make an impact in the coming campaign.

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website after completing his move, the midfielder said: “I had a fantastic experience at Paris Saint-Germain, but now I’m ready for a new challenge and I’m very happy to be here.

“I travelled to the Stadium of Light on Saturday to watch the game against Norwich City and the atmosphere inside the stadium was unbelievable.

“This is an opportunity for me to level up as a player and I always wanted to play in England, but I also like the project and that is why I’m here. My preparation for the season has been good and I’m ready to help the team.”

The Verdict

These comments are something that Sunderland fans will surely love to see from their new signing.

Michut is coming from one of the biggest clubs in the world in PSG, in a country where atmospheres in matches can often become rather vociferous.

So for the midfielder to recognise the level of backing shown by the Sunderland crowd on Saturday, is something those supporters will surely appreciate, meaning he is already likely to be a popular figure at the club.

If Michut can make the sort of impact that his potential suggests he could on the pitch as well, then you feel that is something that will only continue to be the case going forward.