Edmonds-Green starts: The confirmed Huddersfield Town XI to take on Burnley

Huddersfield Town kickstart their Championship season this evening against Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium. 

The big team news is that Matty Pearson is not fit enough to feature for Danny Schofield, who has opted to start Rarmani Edmonds-Green ahead of new signing Yuta Nakayama alongside Tom Lees in central defence.

Schofield has resisted the urge to play any of his new signings, with Tino Anjorin, Nakayama, David Kasumu and Jack Rudoni all on the bench.

Lee Nicholls starts in goal for the Terriers, with Josh Ruffels, Lees, Edmonds-Green and Ollie Turton a four-man defence ahead of them.

Jonathan Hogg, Jon Russell and Duane Holmes create a midfield pivot, with the latter two pushed ahead of the captain.

Wide on the left is Josh Koroma, with Sorba Thomas right and Danny Ward through the middle.

Starting XI: Nicholls; Turton, Edmonds-Green, Lees, Ruffels; Hogg; Thomas, Russell, Holmes, Koroma; Ward.

Subs: Chapman; Anjorin, Rhodes, Kasumu, Rudoni, Jackson, Nakayama.


