“Edge this one” – Sky Sports pundit issues verdict ahead of Peterborough v Middlesbrough

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Middlesbrough will beat Peterborough United 1-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Boro’s full focus is on the Championship play-off race after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea ahead of the international break.

Chris Wilder’s side are seventh in the table, two points back from the top six, but have two games in hand over sixth-place Blackburn Rovers.

They’ll view the trip to face Peterborough as a fantastic opportunity to put the pressure on the sides above them but their hosts are battling for their second tier survival so will certainly be no pushovers.

The Posh grabbed a vital victory over QPR ahead of the break to move off the bottom of the table but still have a seven-point gap to close if they’re to avoid relegation.

In his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted that Peterborough’s survival hopes will be dented by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Boro.

He explained: “Peterborough finally returned to winning ways before the international break. It may be too little, too late for their survival hopes, but it will have been a huge morale boost for their squad and Grant McCann.

“The focus is completely on the league now for Middlesbrough. They are in a great position for a play-off spot but need to make sure they win games like this to get into the top six. I’ll back them to edge this one.”

That result could see Boro move into the top six should either Blackburn or Sheffield United lose while it may mean Derby County leapfrog Peterborough, which would leave McCann’s side bottom of the table.

The Verdict

Peterborough will be determined to use their win ahead of the international break as a springboard to finish the 2021/22 with a flourish and they’ll need a strong final few weeks of the season if they’re to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Closing a seven-point gap in eight games won’t be easy but getting a result against Boro would be a step in the right direction.

That said, it’s hard to see Wilder’s side slipping up in this one – particularly as they look set to have both Dael Fry and Paddy McNair fit.

With the race for the play-offs getting tight, this is exactly the sort of game that they need to be winning.