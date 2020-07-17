Eddie Nketiah sends message to Ben White as Leeds United edge closer to promotion

Leeds United took a sizeable step towards the Premier League on Thursday evening, as they ran out 1-0 winners over relegation-threatened Barnsley at Elland Road.

The Whites weren’t at their best on Thursday evening, with Gerhard Struber’s side having the better of the chances during the match.

But persistence from Patrick Bamford paid off in the first-half, as his pull-back was turned into his own net by Barnsley’s Michael Sollbauer.

That goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Leeds moved six points clear of third-placed Brentford with two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that played his part in the win over the Tykes was Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Ben White, who took to Instagram following the important victory at Elland Road.

Former Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah was quick to respond to White’s social post, and labelled him the ‘GOAT (greatest of all time)’, which is certain to go down well with the Elland Road faithful heading into the final two matches of the season.

Nketiah’s time with Leeds was a frustrating one for all involved, with the young forward not being given much of an opportunity to impress, with Marcelo Bielsa often opting to start Patrick Bamford ahead of him.

Nketiah was recalled from his loan spell by Arsenal in the January transfer window, and has since gone on to make a positive impression with the Gunners’ first-team.

Leeds could clinch promotion into the Premier League with a point in their next match against Derby County, as they look to avenge their play-off semi-final defeat to the Rams last season.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see him still keeping an eye on his former club.

Nketiah’s time with Leeds was a frustrating one, and I still think he was slightly hard done by in terms of his game time, as I think he would have been a better option to have in the starting XI whilst Patrick Bamford was struggling for form in front of goal.

But White has been brilliant for Leeds consistently this season, and I’m expecting the club to do all they can to sign him up for another season.

Brighton will surely have been impressed with him though, and you would imagine they’re keen to give him a run in their first-team when his loan with Leeds reaches a conclusion.