Eddie Nketiah reacts to Thorp Arch footage as Leeds United step up restart preparations

Eddie Nketiah’s mind and body might be with Arsenal now, but he’s still interacting with his former Leeds United teammates at every given opportunity on social media.

Leeds took Nketiah on loan back in the summer of 2019, with the Arsenal loanee bagging five goals for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in a tough spell where he failed to get ahead of Patrick Bamford in the Elland Road pecking order.

Without Nketiah, Leeds have motored on and are in a table-topping position with nine games of the season still to play when the season restarts.

In the last fortnight, Leeds are stepping up their work with a June 21st restart in mind, with Barry Douglas amongst those to take to Twitter to share footage of himself in action at Thorp Arch.

On the back of an impressive finish, Nketiah has responded to the 30-year-old, complementing his left-foot:

That left foot 🤩 — Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) June 12, 2020

Since returning to Arsenal, Nketiah has scored three goals and has impressed for his parent-club, earning the chance to start games at the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of their own restart, Nketiah has scored a hat-trick in a friendly match against Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict

Nketiah’s spell with Leeds didn’t go how it was supposed to, but there won’t be any bad blood.

You can tell by the way Nketiah talks about Leeds that he wants to see them win promotion and the relationship he’s got with players like Douglas will only add to that.

Leeds are well placed and Nketiah helped them get into this position with some crucial goals earlier in the season.

