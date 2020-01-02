Eddie Nketiah reacts to Kalvin Phillips’ message with nickname that Leeds United fans will love

Leeds United retained top-spot in the Championship as they played out a 1-1 draw with promotion rivals West Brom at The Hawthorns on New Year’s Day.

It was the last game in a Leeds shirt for Eddie Nketiah though, with the club confirming that Arsenal had recalled the youngster from his loan spell with the Yorkshire-based side.

Nketiah struggled for consistent minutes in Marcelo Bielsa’s team, and only made two league starts in his time with Leeds, both of which came in their last two games.

Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips took to Instagram to pass his best wishes onto Nketiah as he returns to Arsenal from his loan spell at Elland Road.

Nketiah was quick to respond to Phillips’ heartwarming message, and labelled the midfielder as the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’, which will certainly go down well with the Leeds supporters.

The Elland Road faithful will be hoping that they can cope without Nketiah, who scored five goals in total whilst with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

It doesn’t seem as though Nketiah will remain with Arsenal for much of the January transfer window though, with Bristol Live previously revealing that Bristol City are among one of the teams interested in landing his signature in the near future.

Leeds return to action next Monday, when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Whites.

The Verdict:

He seems to have that nickname for life now!

Phillips has been excellent for Leeds in recent seasons, and it’s no surprise to see him being linked with a move to Premier League clubs in the past.

Leeds will know that promotion is a must if they’re to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future, and he’s more than capable of adjusting to the step up to the Premier League if Leeds are to win a long-awaited promotion this term under Marcelo Bielsa’s guidance.