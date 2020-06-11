Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Eddie Nketiah 2.0’, ‘No chance’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club linked with £6 million move

Published

9 mins ago

on

Bristol City are reportedly set to renew their interest in Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club.

League One was curtailed earlier this week, ending the Posh’s promotion hopes and meaning Toney looks set to leave this summer.

According to Bristol Live, Peterborough expect to receive £6 million for the forward, who has scored 49 and added 15 assists since joining the club in 2018 but will not sign a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2021.

Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor has reported that the Robins will renew their interest in the forward this summer, though any action may hinge on a number of factors over the next 8 weeks.

The futures of strikers Famara Diedhiou and Benik Afobe are unclear at this point, with the former linked with a move away and the club facing a decision over signing the latter permanently.

Another factor to consider is City’s promotion push and the fact that if they’re successful over the next two months, they could be preparing for a season in the Premier League.

City are one of a number of clubs to have shown an interest in Toney in the past and with the Posh ready to depart with him for a reduced fee, there are likely to be more suitors this summer.

The 15-question Bristol City higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Have Bristol City got higher or lower than 56 league points this season?

The links to the 24-year-old have drawn an interesting reaction from Robins fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Eddie Nketiah 2.0’, ‘No chance’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club linked with £6 million move

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: