‘Eddie Nketiah 2.0’, ‘No chance’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club linked with £6 million move

Bristol City are reportedly set to renew their interest in Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club.

League One was curtailed earlier this week, ending the Posh’s promotion hopes and meaning Toney looks set to leave this summer.

According to Bristol Live, Peterborough expect to receive £6 million for the forward, who has scored 49 and added 15 assists since joining the club in 2018 but will not sign a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2021.

Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor has reported that the Robins will renew their interest in the forward this summer, though any action may hinge on a number of factors over the next 8 weeks.

The futures of strikers Famara Diedhiou and Benik Afobe are unclear at this point, with the former linked with a move away and the club facing a decision over signing the latter permanently.

Another factor to consider is City’s promotion push and the fact that if they’re successful over the next two months, they could be preparing for a season in the Premier League.

City are one of a number of clubs to have shown an interest in Toney in the past and with the Posh ready to depart with him for a reduced fee, there are likely to be more suitors this summer.

The links to the 24-year-old have drawn an interesting reaction from Robins fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

If Afobe does well in these games, at 27 and £2m that seems a decent bet. Known track record and DNA (🤦).

Toney is unknown at this level , and though 3 years younger , 3 times the price.

For us @6m is beyond "take a punt" money IMO. — 1960maaan (@1960maaan) June 10, 2020

A more sensible fee for him imho. He’s definitely got something, big, strong, mobile. But as you say, plenty of trading to do first. My gut feel is that if Afobe comes in, that’ll be it in terms of major striker signings. Still think Diedhiou will go. — Fevs (@Davefevs) June 10, 2020

Sell Fam, get Ivan in and give Eliasson the contract he wants/deserves. Transfer business closed. — Alec Sampson (@AlecSamps1980) June 10, 2020

Eddie Nketiah 2.0, here we go then — Aidan Connolly (@AidanConnolly19) June 10, 2020

Fam out Toney & Afobe in providing sensible costs

NE & Fam will definitely go if we’re still in the SBC next season — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) June 10, 2020

Fammy going,Toney in job done, Oh and sign Benik Afobe then just need to sort the midfield out.Then we are ready to rumble 🤞 — Neil Skuse (@Neilskuse) June 10, 2020

Bigger clubs than us will be interested. No chance — Sam Allward (@cider_red_sam) June 10, 2020

Ridiculous price tag for a league 1 player. Newcastle obviously let him go for a reason. We should be cashing in on Fam and this time actually chase a decent proven striker 🤷‍♂️ — Rosstifer (@SirRossClive) June 10, 2020