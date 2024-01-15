Highlights Mick Beale is looking to make changes to the Sunderland squad in the January transfer window to strengthen certain areas of the team.

Sunderland has been linked with striker Kieffer Moore, who could be a valuable addition to bolster their forward line and improve their chances of securing a playoff spot.

Eddie Howe's denial of Newcastle's interest in Dominic Solanke is good news for Sunderland, as it increases their chances of signing Moore without facing competition from other clubs.

This January transfer window is the first chance Mick Beale has had to make changes to the Sunderland squad.

The Black Cats were a busy side in the summer, as former boss Tony Mowbray was able to bring in several new arrivals as the club wanted to push on from their play-off disappointment last season.

The club brought in players like Jobe Bellingham, Bradley Dack, Luis Semedo, and Nathan Bishop. But it could be said that the Championship side is still lacking in certain areas of the squad.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

That being said, Beale will be keen to add some fresh faces in the next couple of weeks as he looks to make his own stamp on the team.

One player who Sunderland have been linked with in recent days is AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

The 31-year-old has been the subject of interest from teams like Ipswich Town and Leeds United as well, but his departure has been thrown into doubt in the last couple of days.

However, Sunderland and other sides could have just been thrown a big boost, as Eddie Howe denies links to Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

Newcastle United were linked with a potential move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, which could have meant Moore’s departure from the club was unlikely to happen.

However, Eddie Howe has been speaking ahead of his team's game against Manchester City and has now denied those rumours.

Howe said, via Craig Hope: “I love Solanke.

"I signed him for Bournemouth and rate him very highly.

"But we have not made an enquiry for him, and we don’t have the ability to sign a player of that level."

It was reported that the Magpies had enquired about the forward, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

This will not only be good news for Bournemouth, as they will not want to lose their star striker, but it will also be good news for Sunderland in their pursuit of Moore.

Had Solanke departed, the South Coast club may well have tightened their grip on the Welshman and not allowed him to leave the Vitality Stadium this month.

The forward line is a key area for Sunderland and it is a position that they no doubt need to strengthen before the close of this transfer window.

The Black Cats have relied too heavily on other players - notably Jack Clarke - bailing them out, so if they can add a more well-rounded striker to their side, it will boost their chances of cementing their place in the play-offs.

Moore seems like a standout candidate, as he’s got enormous experience in the Championship and the Premier League, but he's also a player who is searching for first-team football and would probably be keen on the idea of playing at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland arguably need someone with proven Championship experience, and Moore definitely fits that bill. The forward has played 155 times in the second tier, with 113 coming as starts in six seasons. During that time, Moore has scored 46 goals while also grabbing 11 assists - outperforming his xG of 37.3 and xA of 8.2, as per Fbref.com.

The Bournemouth striker has averaged 0.39 goals per 90 minutes in the second tier, while also chipping in with an assist 0.09 times per 90 minutes. The 31-year-old has had 298 shots on goal in the Championship; 120 have been on target, meaning he has an accuracy of 35.6%, with 2.84 coming per game, as per Fbref.com.

Those stats show what he'll offer Sunderland but the move can be beneficial for Moore as well. The towering forward has fallen behind Solanke in the pecking order and given the latter's recent form, that doesn't seem like it'll change any time soon.

Were Solanke to depart, Bournemouth may resist any interest in Moore so Howe's admission that Newcastle aren't in for him leaves the door open for the Black Cats.

The Wearsiders should now look to try and wrap up a deal for the Bournemouth striker as soon as possible because, while Newcastle aren't moving for Solanke, other teams could be, and Moore himself appears a player in demand.