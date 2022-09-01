Eddie Howe update emerges amid ongoing Newcastle, Watford links

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has reportedly been told that there are extra funds if he needs to spend them on transfer deadline day amid suggestions a deal for Watford striker Joao Pedro could still happen.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the Brazilian striker after the Hornets were relegated to the Championship but as tonight’s 11pm deadline approaches, he remains part of Rob Edwards’ squad.

Newcastle looked close to a £30 million move for the forward earlier this month but it fell through when they turned their attention to record-signing Alexander Isak, however, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has told wettfreunde that they could yet sign him.

The situation is said to be open on deadline while, according to Chronicle Live, Howe has been told that there are extra funds to spend if he needs them.

The Magpies may face competition if they decide to make a late for Pedro, however, as Everton are said to have revived their interest in the 20-year-old.

The Verdict

It seems there could be a twist in the tale yet concerning Newcastle and Pedro.

Their pursuit of him dropped off after the deal for Isak was completed but with Howe told he has additional funds to spend and reports suggesting a move could still happen.

Losing the forward now would be far from ideal from a Watford perspective as he’s made a fantastic start to the new campaign.

This could be one that runs right up until the deadline and potentially even beyond.