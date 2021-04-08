Eddie Howe to Celtic dealt potential blow as AFC Bournemouth favourite makes decision over future

Eddie Howe won’t make a return to management until the summer at the earliest, according to Sky Sports News.

The former AFC Bournemouth boss has been out of work since leaving the Vitality Stadium at the end of last season as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

While the Cherries are currently on track to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight, Howe is still out of work and looking for opportunities.

Recent weeks have seen the 43-year-old emerge as a serious candidate for the Celtic manager job following the departure of Neil Lennon.

The Bhoys are desperate to get their man as they look to put plans in place ahead of next season as they look to challenge Rangers for the Scottish Premiership title after being beaten at a canter this season, denying them of a historic 10-in-a-row.

Former Bournemouth skipper Simon Francis believes that Howe would be ‘a perfect fit’ for the job at Parkhead, but it seems that the Scottish giants may have to wait until the summer if they’re to get their man.

That’s according to Howe’s representative who revealed to Sky Sports News, that his client won’t be rushed on a decision.

He said: “Talks of any deal being close are extremely premature.

“His plan remains to not return to management until the summer at the earliest.”

The verdict

Eddie Howe could be a wonderful appointment for Celtic.

The 43-year-old did a marvelous job during his long spell with AFC Bournemouth in which he completely transformed the club from top to bottom.

If he can do a similar job with the Bhoys then I’m sure that supporters would be delighted.