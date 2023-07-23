Eddie Howe is hopeful Newcastle United will sign Harvey Barnes soon, according to Keith Downie of Sky Sports.

The Daily Mail reported last week that the Magpies were struggling to meet Leicester's valuation of the winger.

The Foxes were said to be keen to secure around £40m for the 25-year-old, but Howe's side were a considerable distance away from that.

Newcastle were not the only interested party, either, as it has been reported that the likes of Arsenal are set to rival Tottenham and Newcastle for the Leicester City winger.

However, the situation has evolved since then, and according to Chronicle Live, a deal for the winger is close to being announced.

It was reported earlier this week that Leicester City agreed a £38 million deal with the Premier League side for the 25-year-old.

Part of the hold-up regarding the deal was Allan Saint-Maximin's move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, which has now been agreed for a reported fee of around €35m.

Barnes remains under contract at the King Power until 2025 and has so far scored 35 goals and assisted another 25 in 146 Premier League appearances for the Foxes.

What's the latest regarding Harvey Barnes' move from Leicester City to Newcastle United?

Barnes netted 13 Premier League goals in 2022/23.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports is reporting that Howe said he hopes to have Barnes on Newcastle's pre-season tour imminently.

According to Chronicle Live, Howe said: "Nothing confirmed on any deal in. Harvey is a player that I really, really like but he's still contracted to Leicester so that is as much as I can say.

"The same no deal confirmed for Allan. The likelihood is he will leave, until that's done it is difficult to go into too much detail."

It has already been reported that Barnes has had his medical at Benton, and everything appears on track to announce his arrival,

Pete Graves of Sky Sports added that there are no concerns regarding the deal despite talk of a move quietening down in recent days.

Should Leicester sell Barnes? Would he be a good signing for Newcastle?

Leicester should cash in on the winger, as the money raised from the sale of Barnes and James Maddison can be put towards a number fo new signings, and also will give them more of a chance of keeping some of their other stars this summer too.

Barnes is an ideal fit for Newcastle, as he is a direct runner and strong finisher, who loves to cut inside on his right foot to score, as shown by his 13 goals last season from that side.

The Magpies lack direct goal threats outside of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, and Barnes' record shows he is a capable contributor.

His signature move is to attack the left half space and bounce a quick one-two off of a midfielder to slot home into the far corner.

He perhaps isn't as naturally gifted as Saint-Maximin, but he will fit into Howe's system better and is a more consistent source of goals and assists than the Frenchman.

Barnes assisted a further three times on top of his 13 goals last season, which was a fantastic return considering the Foxes were relegated.