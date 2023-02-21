Eddie Howe provides fresh fitness update on Newcastle duo ahead of Man Utd EFL cup final

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has provided a positive update on duo Joelinton and Joe Willock ahead of this weekend’s EFL Cup final versus Manchester United.

Willock was taken off during the Magpies 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth earlier this month with a hamstring injury and missed last weekend’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Joelinton was substituted in that Liverpool clash with a potential injury, with the Newcastle boss keen to protect him for this weekend.

It sounds as though the Brazilian will make it, though.

Howe told the media this afternoon, via Newcastle United’s Twitter: “We think Joelinton is OK from the weekend,”

“There’s still a long time to go before the game.

“Joe Willock will be in a race to be fit but we’re hopeful.”

Both players have been regulars in the Newcastle side so far this season, chipping in with both goals and assists from midfield.

Joelinton, for example, has scored four goals and registered three assists in 28 Magpies appearances so far this season.

Meanwhile, Joe Willock, in 29 appearances in all competitions, has scored and assisted twice.

The EFL Cup final in which Newcastle take on Manchester United is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kick off for the cup clash is set for 4:30 PM in the United Kingdom.

The Verdict

Whilst all the talk has been about Nick Pope and Loris Karius coming in on Sunday, not having Joelinton or Joe Willock available would also be a huge blow.

Thankfully, from a Newcastle perspective, it sounds as though both could be available for Sunday’s clash.

Willock perhaps is the doubt of the two, but with Howe hopeful of his involvement, we could see him in the squad.

It certainly promises to be an exciting matchup between the two sides on Sunday in what should be a cracking occasion at the home of English football.