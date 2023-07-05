Eddie Howe is targeting a move for Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies have identified Barnes as a low-risk option that can immediately improve the first team squad’s attacking options.

Barnes has plenty of Premier League experience having come through the ranks of the Leicester academy.

He has been a key member of the Foxes’ team since making his breakthrough in 2018.

The winger has made 143 appearances in the top flight over the last five seasons, contributing 35 goals and 25 assists in that time.

What is the latest news surrounding Havery Barnes’ future at Leicester City?

It is expected that Barnes will leave the King Power Stadium this summer amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are keen to add a new forward to their current options, with Howe particularly keen on Barnes arriving as another player that can operate on the left flank.

The 25-year-old has also attracted interest from Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa, so it remains to be seen where his next destination will be if he does depart Leicester.

Newcastle are still keen to find a reasonable price to do business with as the Premier League side are rubbing up against their spending limits due to financial fair play.

Howe’s side are looking to strengthen following a fourth place finish in the top flight last season, which saw the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Sandro Tonali has already been signed from AC Milan in a deal worth £52 million.

How much is Harvey Barnes worth?

It has been reported that Leicester are hoping to earn up to £40 million in the potential sale of Barnes.

James Maddison was already sold earlier this summer for the same price, with Spurs agreeing to a deal.

Newcastle were also interested in signing the playmaker, but were unwilling to meet Leicester’s demands, indicating that they may look to sign Barnes at a lower cost than the Foxes’ current valuation.

Maddison had just one-year remaining on his contract, which led to Leicester having little choice but to cash-in on the England international.

Meanwhile, Barnes still has two-years on his current deal, meaning there is no such rush to lose the winger.

This gives Leicester a strong negotiating position, but Newcastle are still optimistic that a suitable price can be agreed.

Would Harvey Barnes be a good signing for Newcastle United?

A £40 million deal is a lot of money for a Championship player, but Barnes has five-years of valuable Premier League experience so it is a realistic price to pay.

Leicester have already sold Maddison for £40 million, showing the market is there for a player of this calibre.

Newcastle have identified Barnes as a low-risk option, which is a correct assumption that can be made about the 25-year-old.

He is proven at a Premier League and Europa League level, and has even been capped on the international stage with England.