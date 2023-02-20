Eddie Howe gives update on Joelinton as Newcastle prepare for Man Utd EFL Cup clash

The EFL Cup final takes place this weekend as the first piece of major silverware is awarded in the English season, with Newcastle United and Manchester United meeting at Wembley.

It’s a big clash for both sides, with Newcastle United looking for their first trophy win in their new era under their new owners, whilst Manchester United are aiming to get their first trophy in the Erik Ten Hag chapter of the club.

A match to look forward to, then, but Newcastle certainly have a few headaches going into the game, with Nick Pope already suspended and Joelinton also being taken off with an injury during the match with Liverpool on Saturday.

Speaking about the midfielder’s fitness, Eddie Howe gave a hopeful update that it would not be too serious a problem that he faces and that his removal was more precautionary than anything else:

“We hope he’s OK,” Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle via The Shields Gazette. “He wanted to carry on. I wanted to protect him for the games ahead. We hope it’s not serious.