Eddie Howe eyes big-money EFL raid as crucial Newcastle United transfer window looms

Newcastle United are hoping to do a deal for Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell in January, with the Premier League side willing to spend £20m on the attacker.

Eddie Howe has enjoyed a positive start to life in charge of the Magpies, with the side picking up four points from their past two games to move within three of safety.

Nevertheless, with the north-east outfit still struggling ahead of a very difficult fixture list, it’s clear that the January window will be crucial.

Backed by their new owners, Newcastle are expected to splash some serious cash to improve the squad and The Sun have revealed that Campbell is a target.

The 21-year-old has recently returned following a serious knee injury that saw him miss almost a year, but he has started to settle, as the forward scored his second goal in eight league games against QPR on Sunday.

Prior to his injury, Campbell was regarded as one of the top talents outside the Premier League after breaking onto the scene for the Potters.

The verdict

This would be slightly surprising in the sense that Newcastle are in a position where they need players to make an instant impact and Campbell is obviously unproven at the highest level.

Having said that, he’s clearly an excellent player and this is not news that Stoke fans would’ve wanted to hear as he will be crucial to their promotion push this season.

So, if an offer of £20m does arrive, the hierarchy at the Bet365 Stadium could have a big decision to make and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

