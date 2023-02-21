Eddie Howe discusses Newcastle’s preparations ahead of EFL cup final against Man United

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists they will build-up to the EFL Cup final as they would any other game, with the side to head to London on Saturday.

The Magpies are looking to win their first major domestic trophy since 1955 when they take on Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday in what is a huge game for Howe and all connected to the club.

However, speaking to the club’s media ahead of the fixture, the boss tried to play it down as he opened up on their plans going into the final.

“It’ll be a normal preparation in terms of our training week. The lads have trained really well today. We’ll make our way to Wembley on the day before the game and hopefully settle in quickly and get used to our surroundings.”

The north-east side will welcome back the influential Bruno Guimarães to midfield for the game but they will be without Nick Pope who is suspended, with Loris Karius expected to come in for the former Burnley stopper.

The verdict

This is a sensible approach from Howe as he knows just what this game means to the support but there’s no point in adding pressure to the squad.

Clearly, what they’ve been doing this season works, in terms of preparation and building up to a game, so there’s no point changing things even if this is an extra special occasion.

Instead, they will do all the things they would normally do for an away game and they will hope to pick up silverware on Sunday in what could be a historic day for Newcastle.

