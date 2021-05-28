Eddie Howe dealt Celtic blow as fresh report details key update regarding off-field appointment

Eddie Howe has been dealt a potential blow with Celtic close to missing out on bringing technical director Richard Hughes to the club, according to Football Insider.

Reports from the Daily Record claimed that the Bournemouth technical director was among three members of staff at the Vitality who Howe was hoping to bring with him to Glasgow when he is appointed as manager of Celtic.

Hughes has overseen recruitment with the Cherries in recent years, but it seems that the Celtic hierarchy are looking elsewhere.

Football Insider are claiming that the Bhoys are now looking to appoint Manchester City’ Fergal Harkin in that role, something that is unlikely to please Howe.

The ex-Bournemouth boss has been determined to bring Hughes to the club if appointed, alongside Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone who could still join the club.

Whoever it is that joins Eddie Howe at Parkhead is likely to be facing a tough challenge.

The Bhoys were hoping to secure 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row this term but found themselves way off the pace as arch rivals Rangers stormed to domestic glory.

That led Neil Lennon to leave the club, meaning that Celtic are looking for someone to take over the hotseat at Celtic Park.

Eddie Howe appears to be that man, but who will join him is widely up for debate.

The verdict

This could be a big blow for Eddie Howe.

The former Bournemouth man will be determined to bring as many trusted colleagues to Glasgow with him as possible – after all, he’ll be determined to work with people that he knows and respects.

I’m sure that appointing Fergal Harkin won’t be a huge problem, but there’s no doubt that Howe will be disappointed.

However if he’s to be successful, it’ll be about much more than this one appointment.