Lewis Hall's imminent move from Chelsea to Newcastle United could have positive repercussions for Watford - as per Eddie Howe's comments on the deal.

Hall, a boyhood Newcastle fan and brother of former Bolton striker Connor, was set to battle it out with former Burnley loanee Ian Maatsen, Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella for a left-back slot at Stamford Bridge this season as Mauricio Pochettino mapped out his squad ahead of the new season.

But, despite his big chances of playing for the Stamford Bridge outfit, he looks set to move to the north east in a multi-million pound deal. And that could have serious repercussions for Watford - with Eddie Howe stating that they won't be bringing anybody else in.

What are the reports on Lewis Hall's move to Newcastle?

According to various reports, Newcastle have agreed to sign Hall on an initial loan deal which will become an obligation to buy next summer.

Hall, just 18 years of age, made his debut against Newcastle back in November, just before the World Cup break.

Moving to St. James’ Park imminently, Hall will join for an initial fee of £28million, plus an additional £7m in add-ons - with that all being activated next summer at the beginning of the summer transfer window.

What did Eddie Howe say about Lewis Hall's move that could benefit Watford?

Speaking to the media ahead of Newcastle's clash against Manchester City on Saturday evening, Howe all but confirmed the deal, saying: “It is a loan deal. He is a player I like.

“Lewis is very versatile, with really good potential. Let’s see what happens today. If we do bring a player in (Lewis Hall), that will be our transfer business concluded, unless injuries (happen).”

Therefore, with no more incomings and transfer business concluded, it would mean that the Magpies would no longer be interested in any other players. And that is where Yaser Asprilla, Watford’s young Colombian midfielder, would come in handy for the Hornets.

Why would this benefit Watford?

Asprilla has long been linked with the Champions League outfit, and with 40 appearances for the Hornets so far in his career at the age of just 19, the former Envigado midfielder is definitely a talent for the future.

With Newcastle’s midfield already looking fairly awash with options including Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Joe Willock and more, the signing of Asprilla would likely have been one to look forward to in the future; however, that appears to be no more, with the Magpies having already spent £130million this summer.

That doesn't include the signing of Hall, who is reportedly set to cost £28million - although that is on a loan-to-buy deal, which will help both Newcastle and Chelsea with FFP regulations.

That doesn't rule out a move in either the winter or summer transfer windows next year, though it does give the Hornets another six months of Asprilla to work with - and, should he excel further in the Championship, it could raise the Colombian's price tag - which would massively benefit Valerien Ismael's side.