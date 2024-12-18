Death, taxes and Grecian academy products being linked with moves up the footballing pyramid.

No, it’s not Jake Richards in the news at the moment, but Exeter City’s promising young centre back Ed James.

According to Football Insider, the Wales-declared defender is on the radar of Premier League duo West Ham and Southampton, as well as Norwich City of the Championship.

James has only made seven appearances for Exeter's men’s team, and just one of those in the EFL, but anyone who’s seen him play couldn’t help being impressed.

Centre-back has to be one of the hardest positions to play as a youngster and he’s barely looked out of his depth in his senior appearances yet.

He’s a shade over 6ft but looks bigger on the field, probably because he’s predominantly playing with City’s younger sides. Still, he’s got an impressive physique and looks as strong as an ox.

Six of his seven games for the Grecians have come in the EFL Trophy and now, with City out of the competition, he’s been allowed out to get some games at a good level with Yeovil Town - a move that looks perfect for him at this stage.

Ed James looks set for a big career

He’s still only 19 but turns 20 two days before Christmas and you have to fancy he will only become more imposing over the next few years.

James is not just a big lump though, far from it. He’s got plenty of ability on the ball and it’s easy to see why clubs in the second tier and beyond might be tempted to take a punt on him.

Despite still being a teenager he has played quite a lot of men’s football, albeit at a non-league level, turning out on loan for the likes of Weymouth, Tiverton Town, Weston-super-Mare, Dorchester Town before Yeovil in the National League.

That’s a proper education in roughing it out and getting minutes in the hustle and bustle of competitive football is one that will serve him well.

To date, he’s only played twice for the Glovers but he’s already netted in his short time in Somerset.

It’s a very short-term loan for James which only runs until January. If his suitors have their way he might not even be in Exeter come the start of February.

Caldwell has high hopes for James

James still has a decent amount of time to run on his contract in his hometown, he’s contracted to 2026, so there’s no rush or desire for Exeter to sell someone who looks almost ready for first-team action.

It’s clear that City are keen to keep hold of their academy product and his most recent contract extension came well ahead of schedule and extended a deal that already had quite a while to run.

On the announcement of the fresh agreement in April 2024, City boss Gary Caldwell insisted he wants to be patient with the Exeter-born defender but that he has high hopes for his development.

Ed James' career stats to 18/12/24, via FotMob Club Games Goals Yeovil Town (loan) 2 1 Exeter City 7 0 Weston-super-Mare 5 0 Weymouth (loan) 2 0

“Ed has had a very good first season in and around the first-team squad, Caldwell told the club’s website.

“He will be the first to tell you he found pre-season very tough, but he showed his character and really dug in and worked hard.

"Right throughout the season there has been constant growth and improvement in aspects of his game.

"We have extended beyond this year because we feel centre-halves are a really strong position in the team and to develop Ed will be really important. We don't want to push him too quickly."

Exeter will want not want to sell James

He has been managed well and his current loan to Yeovil, and playing regularly in a professional environment, should push him along a couple of steps.

It looks smart deal and James looks a smart player, too.

He's got great attributes and is the perfect height for a modern defender, big enough to do it in the air but not too big that he's a bit too slow.

He's good on the ball and feels like the kind of player who could be more effective the further up the pyramid he goes.

He's certainly going to leave Exeter in an upward trajectory soon, we just hope he gets a run in the first team before making the leap.