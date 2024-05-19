Highlights Keep key players like Sibley, Wildsmith, Collins, and Hourihane for experience in the Championship.

Sign Adams permanently after his impressive performances and contribution to the team.

Look for new strikers like May and Langstaff to fill the gap left by potential departures upfront.

Derby County will already be preparing themselves for a return to the Championship, with the Rams returning to the second tier after two seasons in League One.

Paul Warne continued his record of being promoted from the third tier in every full season he has led a team into the division, having repeated the feat three times previously with Rotherham United.

With the step up this summer County will need to prepare a squad ready to battle against the finest the EFL has to offer, with contract extensions and new recruits needed to bolster the squad.

Here we take a look at the ideal scenario for Warne during the off-season, with three key areas that need to be addressed ahead of their return to the second tier in August.

Keep hold of key players

The Rams have a number of players who are coming to an end of their current deal at Pride Park this summer, and if they manage to tie down some of those to longer deals with the club Warne would be very happy indeed.

Local lad Louie Sibley is yet to sign a new deal with the club, and the powers that be at Derby will be pulling up trees to try and keep the influential midfielder at the club beyond the summer.

With over 150 appearances for the club by the age of 22, Sibley’s experience at such a young age would be valuable in the second tier, having played over 60 matches at that level as a teenager.

Alongside Sibley are the likes of goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith and forward pair James Collins and Tom Barkhuizen, while captain Conor Hourihane’s time at the club also looks to be coming to an end if nothing changes.

Having won the League One Golden Glove award for keeping a league-high 20 clean sheets in the previous campaign, Wildsmith would be one of the priorities for Warne to keep hold of over the summer, with the shot-stopper proving himself to be one of the best between the sticks outside of the Premier League.

Derby County's expiring contracts this summer Louie Sibley Joe Wildsmith Tom Barkhuizen (one-year option) Liam Thompson Dwight Gayle Conor Hourihane Korey Smith James Collins Craig Forsyth Martyn Waghorn Darren Robinson Scott Loach Source: Transfermarkt

Although Warne has emphasised the need for younger, fresh legs in the summer, the experience that the likes of Collins or Hourihane can offer would be invaluable in their return to the second tier, with both players having been around the block enough times to stand their ground at Championship level.

Tempt Ebou Adams to join County permanently

Ebou Adams made the world of difference for County after making the move from Cardiff City in January, having started all 17 matches played since making the move from the Welsh capital.

The Gambian star tasted defeat just once in his time at Pride Park, as he helped to protect the backline with his commanding performances in the centre of the park; leading to a clamour for his signature on a permanent basis this summer.

The former Forest Green Rovers man has had a torrid time since moving to the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022, with injuries reducing him to just eleven Championship appearances to date, with only three from the start.

City boss Erol Bulut has remained tight-lipped about the midfielder’s future, although the Turk hasn’t completely ruled out a move away from the club this summer.

Related Derby County may have mid-term striker solution already on their books: View Dajaune Brown spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at National League Gateshead - winning the FA Trophy

He said earlier this month: “New season, if we are all together here, we will see how it goes. He is still under contract of Cardiff City - he is a Cardiff City player. So let's see how he thinks, how his manager is thinking, how the clubs are thinking - Cardiff City and Derby - and we will see.

"I think there was interest in him, very much, and they took him. But if [they want to sign him permanently], they have to discuss with our club."

It is no surprise that Adams loved his time at the club, having secured the Goal of the Season award for his sizzling volley in the 1-0 victory over Blackpool in March.

He said: “I think the fans have said it all. I've really enjoyed my time and I've loved it here. I've loved it. Honestly, I've enjoyed every single minute. Thank you to the fans, thank you to the club. I owe them so much.

"First of all I'm going to enjoy my summer! I don't know where I'm going to be. I'll enjoy my summer first and foremost and then we'll see where we're at, but I've enjoyed every single minute of it and thank you so much for having me here."

As he enters the last year of his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium, both player and club may be open to a move elsewhere, and with County eager to take him off their hands it could be a deal to suit all parties.

Sign a striker: Alfie May, Macaulay Langstaff

With a number of forward players potentially leaving the club this summer, Warne will be looking to add some fresh faces into his attacking line ahead of the new season.

The likes of Collins, Barkhuizen, Martyn Waghorn and Dwight Gayle all face an uncertain future at the club as it stands, with the quartet all set to be out of contract in the coming weeks, while Tyreece John-Jules has returned to parent club Arsenal.

That leaves a gaping hole in the striking department for the Rams, and the Championship new boys will be looking to add one or two goal-getting stars to help their cause in their new surroundings.

County have been known to have interest in Macaulay Langstaff of Notts County in the past, with the 27-year-old netting 70 league goals in the past two seasons in the National League and League Two.

It would be no surprise to see Warne renew his interest in the forward, while Charlton Athletic’s Alfie May has been a player to catch his eye in the past.

Neither player has played as high as the Championship in the past, but the goalposts never move, and to have a player who can find the net on a regular basis would make all the difference for the season ahead.