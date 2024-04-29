Derby County may have been given some early hope ahead of the summer transfer window.

That's after midfielder Ebou Adams hinted that he would be open to turning his loan move to Pride Park into a permanent one.

Adams joined the Rams back in the January transfer, arriving on loan from Championship side Cardiff City until the end of the season.

Since then, the midfielder has been a big success, becoming a key player for Paul Warne's side.

That culminated in Derby securing promotion back to the Championship after two years away on the final day of the League One season on Saturday, following a 2-0 win over Carlisle United.

Now it seems as though Adams would also be keen to play a part in the club's return to the second-tier next season.

Given the success of his loan move, questions are already being asked about a potential long-term future at Pride Park for the midfielder.

Ebou Adams League One record for Derby County - from SofaScore Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 66% Tackles per Game 2.8 Balls Recovered per Game 5.1 Clearances per Game 1.2 Duel Success Rate 59%

Now it appears as though that is something that Adams has not fully ruled out just yet.

Responding to calls from Derby fans for him to stay at the club, the 28-year-old was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Words can't describe. I think the fans have said it all. I've really enjoyed my time and I've loved it here. I've loved it. Honestly, I've enjoyed every single minute. Thank you to the fans, thank you to the club.

“I owe them so much. I'm happy to give them promotion, because that's the minimum they deserve. Hopefully next year they can go and do what they deserve to do.”

Adams joined parent club Cardiff back in the summer of 2022, signing from Forest Green Rovers.

However, injuries had restricted 13 appearances across all competitions for the Bluebirds, prior to his temporary move to Derby at the turn of the year.

As things stand, the midfielder will be entering the final year of his contract with Cardiff at the end of this season, meaning this summer could be their last chance to cash in on him.

Cardiff to face Derby next season

With Derby securing promotion to the Championship, they are guaranteed to play Cardiff in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Bluebirds currently sit 12th in the second-tier table, ten points adrift of the play-off places and 15 clear of the relegation zone with one game remaining, ruling them out of contention for promotion or relegation.

Erol Bulut's side conclude their season on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to The New York Stadium to face Rotherham United, who are guaranteed to finish bottom of the table.

Derby must make Ebou Adams move

It would surely make sense for Derby to try and complete the signing of Adams, especially after these comments.

The midfielder certainly looks to have enjoyed his time at Pride Park, and has already built a strong connection with the club.

There is therefore a good chance he would be open to returning, and bringing him back would be a boost for Derby.

With Max Bird also set to move on thanks to the deal agreed with Bristol City back in January, Warne's side need some depth in the centre of midfield.

Bringing Adams back would help to address that issue, and be a welcome statement of intent given the popularity he has already developed at Pride Park.

His contract situation and the fact he has limited game time at Cardiff, means the Bluebirds may also be open to negotiating a deal once the window has opened.

As a result, there may be an opportunity here when it comes to Adams' future, that Derby must look to take advantage of.