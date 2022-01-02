Ebosele starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Reading on Monday

Derby County travel to Reading for an enormous game in the Championship relegation battle on Monday.

The Royals have suffered a points deduction of six compared the Rams’ 21 and will be hoping for a positive result to keep them above the bottom three.

Reading currently have a two point buffer on the relegation zone with a game in hand on 22nd placed Peterborough United, they could rise as high as 19th in victory and decrease the worries of the supporters in what could be a tricky January transfer window.

Colin Kazim-Richards has scored the winner from the bench in the last two games against West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City which would suggest he may earn a start.

However, Luke Plange also found the net at the bet365 Stadium as Wayne Rooney switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Here, we are predicting just one change from the side that picked up all three points at Stoke…

Festy Ebosele comes in to replace Kamil Jozwiak. The energetic youngster provides a bit more defensive work as a winger, and with Derby typically experiencing less possession than the opposition the 19-year-old may get the nod at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Ravel Morrison chipped in with an excellent assist for Kazim-Richards last time out, he too has a case to start the game possibly in place of Jason Knight.

The odds are still hugely stacked against Derby but a win could reduce the gap to eight points from safety and would continue to allow supporters to dare to dream.