Ebosele starts: The Derby County XI we expect to see v Coventry City

Derby County will be looking to keep the pressure on Reading going into the international break.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently six points away from safety with eight games left in the season.

Derby have lost their last two league games against Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth.

Both are chasing promotion at the other end of the table, as are this weekend’s opponents Coventry City.

But Mark Robins’ side have slipped to 11th in the Championship, five points adrift of the play-off places.

The Sky Blues have only won one of their last five league games and were beaten 2-0 by Hull City midweek.

Here is how we predict the Rams will line up to face Coventry this weekend…

Colin Kazim-Richards will be unavailable for selection after he was stretchered off having come off the bench against Blackburn Rovers midweek.

Rooney had used the Blackburn game to rotate some of his options in the team.

1 of 24 Plays for: Blackpool | Age: 35 | Left Derby in: 2019 Jordon Ibe Tom Ince Richard Keogh Martyn Waghorn

That means we could see the likes of Festy Ebosele and Krystian Bielik back in the side this weekend.

Luke Plange is another option who could come into the side for Ravel Morrison, but the 29-year old’s form may keep him in the team for Coventry.

Otherwise the rest of the team should remain unchanged to the side that lost on Tuesday night.