Ebosele return happens: 3 potential Derby County transfer developments that would excite supporters

Derby County bounced back from their 4-1 defeat at Barnsley at the weekend to get back on track in League One, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening.

The Rams are eight points off of the automatic promotion places with 13 games remaining in the third tier, while boasting a fairly comfortable seven-point cushion inside the top six.

Derby have not yet been able to spend any transfer fees since David Clowes’ takeover of the club and that could go on to limit the progress that they make with the squad during the summer window.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential Rams transfer developments that would excite supporters…

Festy Ebosele returns

Ebosele has been in the matchday squad for every single Serie A match this season with Udinese.

However, you can name enormous benches in the Italian top-flight and Ebosele has only picked up six league substitute appearances.

The Irishman is contracted in Udine until the summer of 2027, but may be considered for a loan exit at the end of the season.

Obviously, Watford’s links to Udinese could give them the upper hand if a return to English football is on the cards but the Rams should throw their hat into the ring.

Promotion would have to be achieved to make this one possible, and Ebosele’s pace, physicality and versatility could bring tonnes of value to a Paul Warne side.

David McGoldrick signs new deal

McGoldrick’s current contract at Pride Park only runs until the end of the season and given the level of some of his displays this term, Championship clubs may be sniffing around to sign him on a free in the summer.

The 35-year-old may be happier to settle in Derby however, even if they do not go up, at this stage of his career, and tying him down for next season would strike the right note with the supporter base.

The Irishman seems to elevate the levels of those around him and does a lot for the team outside of finding the net.

Lewis Dobbin permanent deal

Again, this would probably be unattainable in League One, however, if they are more financially able in the summer, the Rams could bring Dobbin back to the club.

The next logical step for the 20-year-old is a loan spell in the Championship, though that may only occur if Everton stay up in the top-flight.

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Derby County have won the top-flight title on two occasions Real Fake

With two years left on his deal, Derby may be able to strike an agreement with the Toffees and invest in the future of their first team by luring the talented forward to the club permanently.

Dobbin will have options but promotion could go a long way to convincing him to stay.