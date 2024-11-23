Crystal Palace have developed something of a reputation for being the Premier League club with the most tangible route to stardom for EFL talents.

Paving the way for the likes of Michael Olise and Adam Wharton, no one quite exemplifies this like former QPR teen sensation, Eberechi Eze.

The England international played 112 times for the Hoops, having joined the club in 2016 following his release from Championship London rivals Millwall.

After a sensational 2019-20 campaign, in which he scored 14 times from midfield, Greenwich-born Eze joined the Eagles in August that year, for a reported £19.5m.

More than four years on, Eze has become a key for Oliver Glasner's South London side, with his estimated ~£50m market value making him the club's most valuable asset.

With international acclaim and over a quarter of a century of Premier League goals, just how much is Eze earning compared to his time at Loftus Road?

Eberechi Eze's salary at Crystal Palace

According to estimates from Capology, Eberechi Eze currently earns an impressive £100,000 per week, following his lucrative contract extension in November 2023.

The deal made him the club's joint-highest earner at the time, but is since believed to have been surpassed by new arrival Daichi Kamada.

Eberechi Eze - Salary history (as per Capology) Season Club Gross p/w Gross p/y Age 2024-25 Crystal Palace £100,000 £5,200,000 26 2023-24 Crystal Palace £100,000 £5,200,000 25 2022-23 Crystal Palace £30,000 £1,560,000 24 2021-22 Crystal Palace £30,000 £1,560,000 23 2020-21 Crystal Palace £30,000 £1,560,000 22 2019-20 QPR £7,500 £390,000 21 2018-19 QPR £5,250 £273,000 20 2017-18 QPR £1,000 £52,000 19 2016-17 QPR £404 £21,008 18

Common practice among youth scholars, regardless of ability, Eze's initial salary reportedly saw the attacking midfielder earn five figures per year throughout his late teens.

Shortly after his 20th birthday, having established himself as a first-team regular, he signed a three-year contract extension, ensuring he was an R's asset until 2021.

The deal, initially worth ~£5k a week, would prove crucial in the club's modern history, as it was the catalyst for the substantial sum received from Palace two years later, a club-record fee.

While the aforementioned 2023 extension put Eze into a new financial stratosphere, the initial deal, tempting him away from Mark Warburton's QPR side, was, on a relative scale, even more exorbitant.

The pay rise, supposedly worth more than £1m per year, represented a 400% increase on his Loftus Road salary.

Rumored to be a target for both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the meteoric rise of Eze, who received a silver medal for his efforts in Euro 2024, will likely see his stock, and salary, continue to rise.

Eze's legacy at QPR

Put simply, Eze may be the most exciting player to don the blue and white hoops since Les Ferdinand.

He was adored by supporters during his tenure at Loftus Road, as it was clear to see that they had someone special on their hands.

His four-year stint coincided with a period of overall mediocrity at the club, failing to achieve a top-half finish in that time.

His final season, 2019/20, was nothing short of spectacular. 14 goals and eight assists only went some way to explain the ease at which he imposed himself upon second-tier opponents.

Claiming both QPR player of the year awards, and an induction into the Championship team of the season aged just 22, the only regret of a stunning breakout campaign would have been his inability to say goodbye to the supporters, leaving amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eberechi Eze represents the start of a procession of elite talent emanating from the Championship in recent years. While £100,000 a week is no miserly sum, don't be surprised if the Palace man continues his ongoing trend of ascending pay-grades.