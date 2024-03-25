Highlights Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay £77m for Eze, potentially earning QPR a significant windfall.

Windfall could significantly benefit QPR's squad, which needs strengthening based on past performances.

Eze, praised by Rio Ferdinand, could make a big move to a top team, benefitting all parties involved.

Manchester City are reportedly ready to pay £77m for Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

If they do, then former club Queens Park Rangers will receive 20% of the fee as part of his sell-on clause. This would be huge news for the Hoops, who are currently battling to stay in the Championship next season. Should the transfer go through, they would be in line to receive a tidy eight-figure fee further down the line.

With that money, they can reinvest it in their squad which so badly needs strengthening on the evidence of this season.

Ebere Eze Premier League stats 2023/24 (via WhoScored.com) Minutes played Goals Assists Pass success (%) Dribbles per game Key passes per game 1319 6 1 85.1 2.4 2.1

In October 2022, when QPR beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at home, they were top of the Championship.

But they have since slipped down the league, battling relegation last season and doing the same this campaign.

Current boss Martí Cifuentes is the fourth different manager in the Loftus Road dugout since the start of last season. If the Eze deal goes through, then QPR are set to receive a significant windfall – which would see them be one of the biggest winners out of the transfer.

Eze has the same contract clause as Sterling did at QPR

Raheem Sterling spent seven years in the youth academy at QPR between 2003 and 2010, before moving onto Liverpool in 2010 and breaking into their first-team two years later as a 16-year-old.

After three years at Anfield, where he developed into one of the most exciting young wingers in European football, City snapped him up for £49m – a record fee for an Englishman at the time. From the transfer, QPR received £9.8m – 20% of what City paid for him.

Sterling went on to win four Premier League titles at City, and was voted FWA Player of the Year in 2018/19.

Eze was sold to Palace in 2020, and the Hoops inserted a similar clause into his contract should Palace sell him on.

If that move does happen this summer, and he secures a dream move to the Etihad Stadium, then it will be an incredible transfer and a win for all four parties involved.

The player would get the opportunity of a lifetime, and City would get another quality player to add to their current crop of stars.

Meanwhile, Palace would get a huge chunk of money, and the R's would also benefit.

This means they can move forward next season. Whether the Hoops are in the Championship or League One, having some financial stability would be good for them as they seek to rebuild a squad that can eventually challenge for promotion back to the Premier League – a level they haven't played at since 2014/15.

Receiving a sell-on fee for Eze would help them massively with this process next season and beyond.

Rio Ferdinand is a huge fan of Eze

In 2021, former United defender turned TNT Sports pundit presented South of the River – a documentary set in South London that featured some of their finest homegrown talents.

The likes of Eze, along with Joe Gomez, Declan Rice, Ademola Lookman, Tammy Abraham, Michail Antonio, and Jadon Sancho – all featured in the programme.

Ferdinand spoke highly of Eze back in January before Arsenal's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium back in January.

Ferdinand said via TNT Sports: "This kid, no disrespect to Palace, could go on and play for one of the top teams. He’s got that individual brilliance; he’s got the awareness when he’s dribbling to keep his head up and bring others into play. I speak to other players that play against him, and they say he’s such an elusive player, unpredictable in the way that he carries the ball, but also [his strength].

"If you look at the size of him, he’s got the strength and power to go with it. Again, you’ve got to get out on the pitch and you’ve got to be available."

He may well make his big move this summer, and if he does, QPR will be licking their lips as they will be set to receive a huge payment.