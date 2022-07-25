Ebere Eze pens QPR message following Loftus Road return

Queens Park Rangers‘ pre-season schedule ended in disappointing fashion this past weekend when Premier League outfit Crystal Palace put them to the sword at Loftus Road.

Patrick Vieira’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Michael Beale’s outfit on Saturday, in what was the Hoops’ only match of their friendlies schedule to take place at home, having headed out to Germany earlier in July and also taking on non-league Wealdstone last week.

Wilfried Zaha netted a brace for Palace in the dominant victory, whilst the other scorer was a player very well-known to the R’s faithful.

It was Ebere Eze who also found the back of the net at his former home, having departed QPR for Crystal Palace two years ago in a £17 million deal.

His progression to the Premier League was much expected at the time and despite a serious achilles injury last year, the attacking midfielder has continued to evolve and a big season is expected in 2022/23.

Despite his allegiances to Palace now, Eze still found the time to show some respect to his former club with a four-word Twitter message directed to those at Loftus Road.

The Verdict

Considering the performances he put in for the R’s, Eze will always be welcomed back with open arms at Loftus Road.

His time to move on came and the club got a very good fee for his services, but it was inevitable that he would strike at the weekend.

The only good thing is that it was only in a pre-season friendly and not in a competitive cup match, so QPR’s defenders will not have to contain him again unless they are drawn against each other in the Carabao or FA Cup.

Now, the likes of Ilias Chair and Taylor Richards have to step up and prove they can fill the shoes that Eze vacated two years ago now if the R’s are going to become a Premier League club once again.