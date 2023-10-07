Highlights Rayan Kolli, an 18-year-old winger, has the potential to make an impact at QPR and has already made substitute appearances this season.

Charlie Kelman, a 21-year-old forward, has gained valuable experience on loan and could make a breakthrough at the club by the end of the season.

Alexander Aoraha, a 20-year-old midfielder, has international experience with Iraq and is now in and around the first team at QPR. Keep an eye on his development.

Queens Park Rangers' academy is well known for producing exciting young talents.

In recent years, for example, the likes of Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair have come through at the club, with the former on his way to becoming a Premier League star and potentially one for the England national team, too.

Chair remains at QPR, of course, along with other academy graduates such as Osman Kakay and Sinclair Armstrong.

But who could be the next Eze? The next Chair? The next QPR youngster to break through?

Below, we have looked at four youngsters currently on the books at the club that we think could have a bright future at Loftus Road.

Rayan Kolli

One youngster on the books at QPR currently and that could be set for an exciting future at the club is Rayan Kolli.

Kolli, who is now 18, has been on the books of the club since he was eight years old, and signed his first professional contract with the club earlier this year.

That deal is set to last for two and a half years, and already this season, the winger has began to start making substitute appearances from the bench.

They are just short cameos for now, but in QPR's current situation, they could do far worse than keep introducing a young talent like Kolli gradually into the side.

Charlie Kelman

Centre forward Charlie Kelman is another player that could potentially go on to have an impact on the first team at QPR.

Like Kolli, he has also began to make the occasional appearance from the bench this season, with two Championship appearances to his name.

The key thing with Kelman compared to Kolli is that Kelman spent last season and indeed, some of the season before, out on loan in League Two and League One respectively.

That included scoring seven and assisting three for Leyton Orient as they won promotion to the third tier last season.

At 21, it feels like by the end of this season, Kelman really could have made his big breakthrough at Loftus Road.

Alexander Aoraha

Another very interesting proposition currently on the books at Loftus Road is Alexander Aoraha.

The 20-year-old has been on the club's books for quite some time now, and having made his senior debut in the EFL Cup earlier this season, is now in and around the first team.

What is interesting about Aoraha is he has international experience, too.

The 20-year-old has featured for Iraq at under-20 and under-23 level on many occasions, for example, and even earned one senior cap in November 2022.

It will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on his development moving forward.

Steven Bala

Last but not least, Steven Bala is the last QPR youngster to make this list.

Bala is a bit of a wildcard selection, but like Aoraha, he has youth experience at international level.

Indeed, the 19-year-old was called up to represent Albania under-21's earlier this summer, making his debut on June 20th in a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria under-21's.

Bala featured for QPR in the FA Youth Cup last season and was an unused substitute in the EFL Cup for the first team earlier this season.