Eaves starts: The predicted Hull City XI to face Blackburn on Wednesday night

Hull need to get back to picking up the points soon, with the Tigers having now gone without a win in their last five games in all competitions.

Last time out they were hammered 2-0 by Stoke and have also lost to Blackpool and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks. With the side sat just above the drop zone, they’ll soon need to add more points to their tally if they want to escape the drop.

It won’t be an easy task to get any points against Blackburn in midweek though, with Rovers flying in the division and dreaming of a potential promotion back into the Premier League.

The Championship though is a funny old league and all it takes is one good day from any side to pull off an upset in this division. Who looks likely though to get the nod for Hull in this fixture?

There isn’t a lot that Hull can do in terms of lineup alterations, with the side struggling for personnel right now. They haven’t been able to add any new faces yet this window either, even with the departure of Josh Magennis.

That’s likely to change potentially at some point this week but, for now, it is business as usual for Hull. The only change from the side that lost to Stoke comes in the centre of the field. That change sees Richie Smallwood step in for Greg Docherty, who wasn’t at his best in that tie.

There would likely be a change upfront too if possible, with both Tom Eaves and young Tyler Smith not having their greatest games in Tigers colours. However, with Magennis having left for Wigan, it does leave them bare in attack. That means both could keep their positions.

The wings are Hull’s biggest threat though, with the exciting Keane Lewis-Potter bombing down the left and the talented Ryan Longman on the right. Both of those should stay in the mix here – and they’ll be the club’s most creative outlets here.